Two killed in Karachi road accidents

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two persons lost their lives in road accidents in various parts of Karachi on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, an accident occurred in Malir Cantt area near Saima Apartments where an unidentified vehicle hit a youngster, killing him on the spot. The vehicle sped away from the scene after the accident.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

On the other hand, a 45-year-old man, who sustained critical injuries in a road accident at the Lyari Expressway, succumbed to his wound at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital during treatment. The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

