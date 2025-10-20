ECP announces revised schedule for by-election in Punjab constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released a revised schedule for by-elections in Punjab, with polling set for November 23

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the revised schedule for by-elections in Punjab, with polling to be held on November 23.

According to ECP spokesperson, by-elections will take place in five constituencies across Faisalabad and Sahiwal, specifically in NA-96, NA-104, NA-143, PP-98, and PP-203.

The last date to file appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers is October 24, while the tribunals will announce decisions on these appeals by October 31.

The final list of candidates will be published on November 1, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is set for November 3.

Election symbols will be allotted on November 4, said the ECP spokesperson.

Punjab by-elections postponed due to heavy rain and floods

The revised schedule has been issued under the Election Act 2017, and the ECP has directed all stakeholders to ensure strict adherence to the code of conduct.

Earlier, the ECP had postponed by-elections in several constituencies across Punjab due to heavy rainfall and widespread flooding.

The decision was taken in the interest of public safety and to ensure a smooth electoral process.

The floods had disrupted transportation and raised concerns over voter access to polling stations.

The postponed National Assembly constituencies included NA-129 Lahore, NA-143 Sahiwal, NA-66 Wazirabad, NA-104 Faisalabad, and NA-96 Faisalabad.