No one should dare look down upon Punjab's people: Maryam Nawaz

OKARA (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that her government did not beg anyone for help to deal with the devastating floods, ensuring that the dignity of Punjab’s people was protected. “As long as I am here, no one will dare look down upon the people of Punjab,” she declared.

Addressing a ceremony to distribute flood relief cards among victims in Okara, the CM announced that the formal process of rehabilitation for flood-affected families has begun. She said Punjab faced one of the worst floods in its history, which caused immense loss to homes, livestock, and crops.

She said the distribution of the first compensation cheques has started today, fulfilling her promise not to rest until the last affected person is compensated. “For three weeks, Punjab was in flood crisis, yet neither your Chief Minister, her cabinet, nor the administration sat idle,” she added.

Maryam noted that just as the flood was historic, so was the government’s service. “Everyone worked as one team. Ten thousand officials were deployed for the flood survey — all took an oath in Lahore,” she said.

So far, 70% of the survey has been completed. The cheque distribution is starting across 15 districts and 15 cities, she said, adding that flood victims were treated as honored guests, provided with cooked meals thrice daily, and given medical aid for both people and livestock — totaling around 1.2 to 1.3 million cases.

The CM said the Punjab government funded the rescue and relief operations entirely from its own resources. “We did not seek external help. Every resource I have is a trust of the people. We have allocated Rs100 billion for the rehabilitation of flood victims,” she stated.

She emphasised that she has shut all doors to corruption, saying: “Not a single rupee from the Rs100 billion fund will go anywhere else.” A complaint system has also been established for the flood-affected.

She said 72 camp sites have been set up where every flood victim will receive compensation through cheques and ATM cards. Each family will get Rs50,000 in cash from relief counters, while the rest can be withdrawn via ATM — up to Rs300,000 per day. Over 71,000 bank accounts have been opened so far for the victims.

Free transport has been arranged to bring victims to and from the camps, and no discrimination will be made between cities. “May Allah bless Punjab with even more resources so I can place them at your feet,” she said. “Today, people across the country cite Punjab as an example of development and effective governance.”

Maryam concluded, “In a few days, no one will even feel that floods struck Punjab. Unlike others, we didn’t cry or beg for money after the disaster — today, we are giving you your rightful due.”

Earlier, the CM distributed cheques among flood victims in Depalpur under the Flood Rehabilitation Program, inspected relief counters, and inquired about the issues faced by affected families.