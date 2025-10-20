Pakistan seeks peace but will defend its sovereignty firmly: Musadik Malik

He added that if Pakistan’s security was threatened by groups operating from Afghan territory, those activities must stop.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Musadik Malik on Sunday said Pakistan expects reciprocity from Afghanistan and would respond firmly to any threats emanating from groups based across the border.

Musadik Malik said Pakistan had always stood by Afghanistan in times of need and sought peace and prosperity for its people, but reciprocity was expected. He added that if Pakistan’s security was threatened by groups operating from Afghan territory, those activities must stop.

“Anyone attacking Pakistan, be it the TTP or any faction backed by external forces, will face a firm response,” he said, adding that Pakistan stood only with those who sought peace and prosperity.

He further stated that the government had shown brotherly concessions but made clear that when Pakistani lives and property were attacked, Pakistan must and will retaliate proportionately and decisively.

“This is not aggression; it is a firm defence of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the safety of our children,” he said.

