No terrorism in Pakistan from Afghan soil will be tolerated: Sanaullah

Addressing PML-N workers in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that those who have been spreading unrest in Pakistan for the past forty years have now been taught a lesson.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Senator Rana Sanaullah, on Sunday said that Afghanistan has been clearly told that no terrorism from its soil will be tolerated in Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that those who have been spreading unrest in Pakistan for the past forty years have now been taught a lesson.

He further stated that now terrorism in Pakistan will be curbed, and the country will progress rapidly and added that no one would be allowed to create chaos or instability in the country.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Rana Sanaullah said that during the PTI government, no development work was carried out in Faisalabad. He said that the PML-N government restored stability in Pakistan and steered the country towards becoming an economic power once again.

Rana Sanaullah said that during the PTI era, opposition members were thrown into jails. He said a country moves forward through unity, not through unrest, conflict, or aggression. Even the former prime minister refused to negotiate and said he would not spare anyone.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended an invitation for a Charter of Pakistan. If Pakistan becomes strong, we will all prosper. Countries that fell into chaos and disorder ended up in ruin. Rana Sanaullah added that the situation in Syria is in front of everyone.

Rana Sanaullah said that earned pride across the Muslim world twice. The day Pakistan became a nuclear power and again when Pakistan defeated India in Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) under the Field Marshal’s command.

