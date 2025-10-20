Fazl warns rulers against any move to recognise Israel

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the rulers have been told not to even think about recognizing Israel, otherwise they will have to face our strong reaction.

BHAKKAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday has warned the rulers against any move to recognise Israel, Dunya News reported

Speaking at a gathering in the Punjab city of Bhakkar, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that conspiracies are being hatched to divide the Muslims, and ending these divisions is the responsibility of the Ummah. He said there is a need to work in many sectors.

He stated that Israel has subjected thousands of Palestinians to brutality. After such major crimes you [the government] are saying that Israel should be recognized. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has declared Netanyahu guilty of mass killings and crimes against humanity and has ordered his arrest.

The JUI chief said, “Who are we to make a unilateral decision on Palestine?” He repeated that the rulers have been told not to even think about recognizing Israel, otherwise they will have to face our strong reaction.

