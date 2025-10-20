Four killed in Nankana Sahib, Jahanian road accidents

At least four persons were killed and 19 other were wounded in three separate road accidents in Nankana Sahib and Jahanian on Sunday.

NANKANA SAHIB/JAHANIAN (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed and 19 other were wounded in three separate road accidents in Nankana Sahib and Jahanian on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred Nankana Sahib at the More Khunda-Head Baloki Road where a pick-up collided with tractor-trolley, killing two people on the spot and injuring six others.

The second accident also took place in Nankana Sahib where a car hit a motorcycle at the Manawala Road as a result two children, aged between 10 and 12 years, died on the spot and another child sustained injuried.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The deceased children were identified as Abdullah and Zain.

The third accident occurred at the Dunyapur Road in Jahanian where a van collided with tractor-trolley due to over-speeding and then skidded and hit a motorcycle, as a result 12 persons were wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. Police have also started an investigation.

