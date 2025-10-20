Mustafa Kamal urges teachers to play role in character building of students

Mustafa Kamal said that education is a need of every society and nation and added that good character, along with education, could bring positive change in the society.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister of Health Services and Regulations Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday urged the teacher to play an active role in the character building of students.

He stated this while inaugurating the Iqra University Campus in Hyderabad. Mustafa Kamal said that education is a need of every society and nation and added that good character, along with education, could bring positive change in the society.

He said that an ignorant person causes less harm in society, but if a bad character man is educated, it is more dangerous. He said that the tragedy of this society is that educated people are involved in corruption and white-collar crimes.

Just giving degrees is not the issue. Society is not built just by giving education. People say that character is a personal issue, but when the same people marry a girl, they find out her lineage. When it becomes a matter of 240 million people, they say that character is a personal issue.

Mustafa Kamal said that educational facilities in Hyderabad are less than the current situation, so it was better to avail such opportunities in Hyderabad. He said that with the establishment of this institution, the students of Hyderabad will get good and quality education and inauguration of this university is a very encouraging.

