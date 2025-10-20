Governor Kundi, Mohsin Naqvi discuss security situation in KP

Both leaders held detailed discussions on the ongoing operations against the outlawed elements in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the prevailing Pakistan-Afghanistan border situation.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his residence in Lahore on Sunday to discuss the overall law and order situation and recent incidents of terrorism in the province.

During the meeting, both leaders held detailed discussions on the ongoing operations against the outlawed elements in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prevailing Pakistan-Afghanistan border situation and the efforts being made to restore sustainable peace in the region.

They paid tribute to the security forces for their effective operations against Indian-backed militant groups and expressed deep respect for the police personnel martyred in the recent terrorist attacks on the Police Training Centre and NADRA office in Dera Ismail Khan. They also discussed the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the damaged facilities.

Governor Kundi emphasized that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are peace-loving and that lasting peace is essential for the province’s progress and prosperity. He said intelligence-based operations against terrorists and anti-state elements are crucial to ensuring public safety.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to defeating terrorism, saying that the nefarious designs of Indian-backed militants will never succeed.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fight against terrorism, describing them as invaluable to the nation’s security and unity.

