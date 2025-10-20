Five killed, 27 injured in Haripur bus crash

The accident occurred when a bus carrying wedding guests met with an accident due to brake failure in Khanpur area of Haripur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - At least five persons including four women and a child, were killed and around 27 were injured when a bus carrying wedding guests met with an accident due to brake failure in Khanpur area of Haripur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed and in an attempt to prevent the bus from plunging into a ravine, he deliberately struck it against a hillside. The collision resulted in the deaths of four women and a child and left 27 others injured.

All the injured were rushed to the Trauma Center in Haripur, while several critically wounded passengers were later referred to Abbottabad for further medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that all the passengers on board were part of a wedding procession. Police were further investigating the tragic incident.

