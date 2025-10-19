PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block III jets arrive in Azerbaijan for Indus Shield Alpha air exercise

Pakistan Air Force arrived in Azerbaijan with JF-17 Block III jets to join Indus Shield Alpha exercise, showcasing advanced capabilities.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A contingent of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), equipped with the latest JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets and experienced air and ground crew, has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the bilateral air exercise “Indus Shield Alpha.”

According to the ISPR, the Pakistani fighter jets demonstrated exceptional operational capability and endurance by completing a non-stop flight from Pakistan to Azerbaijan. During the journey, a complex air-to-air refueling operation was successfully carried out.

This refueling mission was expertly executed using the PAF’s own IL-78 tanker aircraft, showcasing the air force’s long-range operational capabilities and the professional excellence of its personnel.

The Indus Shield Alpha exercise aims to strengthen mutual understanding, tactical coordination, and interoperability between the air forces of the two brotherly nations.

The exercise will test modern aerial combat tactics, joint planning, and operational execution in the context of evolving technologies and emerging air power dynamics.

The exercise provides both countries with an opportunity to exchange operational experience and enhance joint response strategies against emerging air defense challenges.

PAF’s participation reflects its commitment to regional stability and global military cooperation, reaffirming its resolve to continuously upgrade its capabilities to meet modern warfare requirements while maintaining traditional air superiority in all domains of air operations.