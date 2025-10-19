Lahore tops list of most polluted cities in world, AQI reaches 292

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The capital city of Punjab province, Lahore, has once again ranked as the most polluted city of the world, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 292, indicating hazardous air conditions.

The air quality severely deteriorated due to smog, prompting authorities to advise residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

According to the Smog Monitoring Center, the average AQI soared due to winds coming from the east.

Due to low morning temperatures, polluted particles are expected to remain suspended in the air for longer periods. Anti-smog guns will be deployed in the most affected areas to reduce pollution.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has stated that there is currently no forecast for rain in Lahore.