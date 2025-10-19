Punjab launches operation to check smog in Lahore

Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has started 24-hour checking of heavy vehicles including trucks and trollies carrying building material

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has intensified an operation to check smog, Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has started 24-hour checking of heavy vehicles including trucks and trollies carrying building material.

Smoky vehicles and heavy transports violating SOPs made to check smog and pollution have been banned to enter Lahore.

The relevant authorities have issued directives for adopting zero tolerance policy against smoky vehicles and loaders violating environmental SOPs.

The heavy vehicles carrying sand, mud, and other building material have been directed to cover their material before hitting roads.

Tight checking of heavy vehicles is being carried out at entry points of Lahore, and the officials of Punjab EPA have been instructed to impose heavy fines on violators of laws meant for checking smog.