Action against cross-border terrorism firm, not aggressive: Musadik Malik

He noted that communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Balochistan have long borne the brunt of terrorism and instability

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik has said Pakistan’s recent actions along the border should not be viewed as “aggressive” but rather as a “firm stance” to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and protect its people from cross-border terrorist attacks.

“I would not call it aggressive, I would call it firm,” Dr Malik said, emphasizing that Pakistan’s position is rooted in defending its sovereignty and the safety of its citizens, particularly those living in border regions.

He noted that communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Balochistan have long borne the brunt of terrorism and instability.

“Most of the people who live along the borders have already faced a lot of devastation. The poor and the most vulnerable are being attacked,” he said.

The minister also paid tribute to Pakistan’s security personnel, highlighting the daily sacrifices made by soldiers and law enforcement officials combating terrorism.

“Our security forces are facing attacks every day. We are losing young men almost daily and that is unacceptable,” Dr Malik said.

He stressed that Pakistan’s resolve to confront terrorist networks was not about escalation, but about self-defence and national security.

“If there are organizations and hideouts involved in acts of terror or directly attacking Pakistan, then the state has every right to act firmly — as any country would,” he added.

Dr Malik underscored that Pakistan will continue to take decisive measures to protect its borders and people, reiterating that the nation will not allow its children or vulnerable communities to “be put in harm’s way for nothing.”

