Giraffes return to Lahore zoo after 8 years, delighting families and children

Giraffes arrive in Lahore from South Africa after 8 years; CM Maryam Nawaz marks revival of Punjab’s wildlife, drawing crowds and global appreciation.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A joyful surprise for children and families has arrived, courtesy of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif — giraffes are back in Lahore after eight long years.

A new pair of giraffes has reached the provincial capital from South Africa and now calls Lahore Zoo home. Their arrival revives life in the enclosure left empty after the death of the male giraffe in 2022. In another first, giraffes have also been introduced to the Safari Park, marking a milestone in its history.

The return of these gentle giants has sparked renewed public interest, signaling a new era in Punjab’s wildlife revival following the end of a two-year import ban. The restriction was originally imposed due to substandard facilities and weak animal welfare protocols.

The giraffes' arrival is seen as a symbol of international trust, joy, and a renewed commitment to animal care. Over the past 18 months, Punjab has implemented historic reforms in wildlife laws and administration, bringing its system up to global standards of conservation and care.

Now, the laughter and wonder of children will once again echo through Lahore as they meet these soft-tempered giants. Punjab’s commitment to excellence in wildlife care has created a new benchmark — and a reason to smile again.