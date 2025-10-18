Police official martyred in Kharan firing incident

Police sources informed that the assailants managed to escape from the scene after the incident. Rescue teams rushed to the spot after the incident and shifted the dead body to hospital.

KHARAN (Dunya News) – A police official was martyred when some unidentified persons opened fire at him in Kharan, a city in the Balochistan province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to police sources, Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Qasim was busy in searching vehicle at a check post in Kharan when some unidentified persons opened fire as a result he died on the spot.

Police sources informed that the assailants managed to escape from the scene after the incident. Rescue teams rushed to the spot after the incident and shifted the dead body to hospital.

