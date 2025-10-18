President lauds MWL's efforts for countering Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday commended the Muslim World League’s (MWL) efforts to counter extremism and Islamophobia and praised its focus on social welfare, women’s empowerment, and education.

He was talking to Secretary General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The President regarded the International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities, hosted by MWL in Islamabad earlier this year, as an important step toward strengthening the intellectual and moral foundations of the Muslim Ummah.

Referring to MWL's partnership with Pakistan, the President said the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Museum, jointly inaugurated last year, symbolizes the shared reverence of both sides for the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life and message.

While noting the proposed agreement between MWL and Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the President emphasized the importance of a coordinated approach for projects spanning multiple sectors such as health, education, and humanitarian assistance.

Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the people of Palestine in their struggle for self-determination. He welcomed the peace efforts led by Saudi Arabia and MWL, including the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and the Gaza Plan. He stressed that any peace initiative must ensure a lasting ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Talking about Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia, the President said ties between the two countries are historic and deeply rooted in shared faith and mutual respect. He looked forward to the forthcoming visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan and noted with appreciation the expanding cooperation between the two countries in defence, trade, investment and energy.

He lauded the Muslim World League's role in uniting the Muslim Ummah and promoting dialogue, tolerance, and compassion. He reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to strengthen cooperation with the league in education, interfaith harmony and humanitarian relief.

The President appreciated Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa's leadership in promoting unity, moderation, and interfaith harmony, and acknowledged the League's humanitarian and educational initiatives around the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said Pakistan holds a special place in the hearts of the Saudi people. He said bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries continue to grow stronger with each passing day.

The Secretary General described President Asif Ali Zardari's political career as inspirational. He also paid tribute to the life and legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa further noted that the recent defence cooperation agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reflects the deep trust and strategic alignment between the two nations.

