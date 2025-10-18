Five killed, nine injured in Attock, Arifwala road accidents

At least five people were killed and nine other sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Attock and Arifwala, in Punjab province, on Friday.

ATTOCK/ARIFWALA (Dunya News) – At least five people were killed and nine other sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Attock and Arifwala, in Punjab province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, first accident occurred at the Hattian Road in Attock where two motorcycles collided head-on, killing a man, his son and daughter on the spot and critically injuring his wife.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

The second accident occurred near Adda 35 Wali Pully where a rashly driven bus collided with a rickshaw coming from opposite direction, killing two people on the spot and injuring eight others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the dead and injured were residents of Qabula village.

