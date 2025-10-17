Political turmoil deepens in AJK as another three ministers resign

Three ministers have resigned from AJK’s coalition government, bringing the total to four, citing misgovernance, ignored public demands, and disputes over refugee seats.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – The political crisis in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has escalated sharply as three more ministers from the ruling coalition tendered their resignations, bringing the total number of resignations to four.

Following the earlier resignation of Information Minister Muhammad Mazhar Saeed, Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim, and Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture have now formally submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Anwarul Haq.

In a press conference, both Abdul Majid Khan and Akbar Ibrahim confirmed their resignations and publicly declared their withdrawal from the government, stating they could no longer work under PM Anwarul Haq’s leadership.

The resigning ministers strongly criticized the prime minister, saying he should also step down, particularly over the controversial removal of refugee seats in the legislative assembly. They accused the leadership of intentionally destabilizing the political system and said the situation in the state was deteriorating by design.

Abdul Majid Khan further alleged that while the health card program was approved in two consecutive budgets, its implementation was deliberately delayed. He also said that the government neglected the demands of the Joint Public Action Committee, and instead added more contentious issues, including proposals to eliminate additional refugee representation.

The resignations signal a deepening divide within the coalition government, raising serious questions about its future stability and its ability to govern effectively in a time of growing public dissatisfaction.