5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and parts of KP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Tremors from a powerful 5.6 magnitude earthquake were felt across various parts of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing panic among residents.

According to the Seismological Center, the quake was recorded in areas including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Lower Dir, and Chitral. The earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, with a depth of 120 kilometers.

Following the tremors, frightened citizens recited prayers and rushed out of buildings in fear. Fortunately, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, urging citizens to stay calm but cautious in the event of aftershocks.