PMD denies reports of extreme winter in Pakistan

PMD rejected false reports of an extreme winter, saying temperatures will be slightly above normal with average or below-average rainfall.

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a clarification regarding predictions of an extremely harsh winter this year.

The PMD dismissed social media and unverified reports claiming that Pakistan will experience an 'extremely cold winter' in 2024–25, labeling these claims as unscientific and misleading.

According to the department, the official winter forecast for December to February 2025 is based on international climate models and verified data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The forecast suggests that most parts of the country will experience temperatures slightly above normal, with rainfall expected to be normal or slightly below normal.

The statement added that while one or more temporary coldf spells may occur due to western disturbances, there is no scientific evidence of any nationwide or record-breaking cold conditions.

Climatological analyses indicate that a weak to moderate *La Niña* phenomenon currently prevails over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Historically, *La Niña* conditions tend to reduce the intensity and frequency of winter systems across South and Southwest Asia, including Pakistan.

As a result, reduced western disturbances, lower snowfall and rainfall in northern and western mountainous regions, and relatively mild temperatures in the plains are expected.

