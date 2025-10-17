Private Hajj registration extended until Oct 22

Hajj Ministry extended private scheme registration till October 22; 55,500 pilgrims booked, 4,500 slots still available for applicants.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the registration deadline for the private Hajj scheme until October 22.

According to a ministry spokesperson, private Hajj tour operators have so far booked 55,500 pilgrims, while around 4,500 slots remain vacant. The extension aims to fill the remaining quota.

The spokesperson urged those intending to perform Hajj under the private scheme to complete their bookings as soon as possible.

The private Hajj scheme allows licensed tour operators to arrange pilgrimage services for individuals preferring customized travel and accommodation options.

The extension ensures more pilgrims can benefit from private packages amid high demand and limited availability.

