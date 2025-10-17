Punjab conducts largest flood damage survey in history, relief distribution to begin next week

PDMA DG Kathia noted that over 100,000 household units have been reported damaged. The survey also found that approximately 1.05 million acres of crops have been destroyed or damaged

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Irfan Ali Kathia, said on Friday that the largest flood damage survey in Punjab’s history is currently underway across 27 districts, with 60% of the work completed so far.

According to the DG PDMA, around 11,500 personnel and more than 2,200 teams are conducting surveys in the affected districts. He said the teams are facing challenges while reaching flood-hit homes, often crossing inundated areas to ensure that no affected person is left behind.

Kathia stated that 2,855 localities in 27 districts have been declared calamity-hit. “We aim to complete the survey of 4,754 villages and localities by October 27. We have full confidence in our survey teams, and so far, surveys of more than 373,000 households have been completed,” he added.

He noted that over 100,000 household units have been reported damaged — 31% of them concrete structures and 69% mud houses. The survey also found that approximately 1.05 million acres of crops have been destroyed or damaged, including 464,584 acres of rice and 66,951 acres of cotton across several districts.

Kathia reported that 7,656 livestock losses were recorded, including 1,950 small animals and the rest large ones. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced compensation of Rs. 500,000 for each large animal and Rs. 50,000 for each small animal lost.

He said the survey is being conducted in a structured, transparent, and digital manner, and that all collected data has been verified by NADRA, confirming that the recipients are permanent residents of Punjab.

Out of the 373,000 affected individuals, the data of 150,000 flood victims has already been verified by NADRA. Over 75,000 people have opened accounts in the Bank of Punjab, and more than 25,000 ATM cards have been issued so far.

Kathia emphasised that financial aid will be transferred directly into victims’ accounts with dignity and transparency, and that relief distribution will begin next week in 15 districts.

He added that the Bank of Punjab will set up camp sites at the tehsil level in all districts, many of which are already operational. Registered flood victims will receive SMS notifications from the bank one day prior.

The PDMA and district administrations will provide transportation for victims to reach the camps. Each affected person will receive Rs. 50,000 at the camp site, while the remaining balance will be available through ATMs and bank accounts.

Kathia said victims can withdraw up to Rs. 300,000 per day from the Bank of Punjab ATMs. He assured that PDMA, NADRA, and all partners are working around the clock to deliver aid to every flood victim, and that relief disbursement will begin from Monday next week.