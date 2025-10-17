Lahore tops world's most polluted cities list, AQI reaches hazardous levels

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has surpassed all other nations to top the latest list of the world’s most polluted countries, with India ranking second.

According to environmental monitoring experts, Lahore recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 304 — a level considered extremely hazardous to human health.

Similarly, the air quality in India’s capital, New Delhi, and Pakistan’s industrial city, Faisalabad, has also reached alarming levels, with AQI readings rising to 221.

Experts have warned that an AQI above 302 poses serious risks to human health, increasing the chances of respiratory and other diseases.

They further stated that air pollution is expected to worsen in the coming days due to the burning of crop residue, vehicle emissions, and industrial discharge. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and to wear masks for protection.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Department continues its crackdown on pollution sources, while the Lahore district administration and the Transport Department have intensified action against smoke-emitting vehicles.