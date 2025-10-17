KP to outsource public schools to improve education quality

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plans to outsource public schools in phases to improve education quality and cut costs. The initiative will reduce per-student costs from Rs3,517 to Rs1,667.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to outsource its public schools in phases, aiming to improve the quality of education and significantly reduce per-student costs.

According to official documents, the current cost per student in KP’s public schools is Rs3,517 per month. With outsourcing, this expenditure is expected to be slashed to Rs1,667 per student. The government hopes to achieve better resource allocation and higher educational standards through this move.

The provincial education department has already identified schools and students with poor performance. Of the 4,147 public schools in the province, 40 percent of the students are underperforming, and these schools will be prioritized for outsourcing.

The outsourcing plan will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, 500 schools will be outsourced, followed by 1,000 schools in the second phase, and 2,000 schools in the third phase.

A special budget of Rs300,000 per school per month will be allocated to ensure smooth operations.

Additionally, the number of students per school will be increased from 40 to 180, which will help accommodate the 49 million children currently out of school in the province. The government expects that this initiative will significantly reduce the number of out-of-school children.

