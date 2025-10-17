New Punjab ministers meet CM Maryam Nawaz

During the meeting, discussions were held on party and political matters as well as the overall national situation. The participants also exchanged views on the province’s law and order conditions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed Provincial Law Minister Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan and Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Khawaja Muhammad Manshaullah Butt into the cabinet.

Maryam Nawaz described the inclusion of Rana Muhammad Iqbal and Manshaullah Butt in the cabinet as a positive step. Both ministers expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for their trust and confidence.

Punjab’s Law Minister praised CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision for a peaceful Punjab.

The CM directed that transparency be ensured in the registration of factory workers and laborers, and instructed the Labour Minister to guarantee payment of prescribed wages. She emphasized that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the government’s top priority.

Provincial Law Minister Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan noted that within a short span of a few months, the law and order situation across the province has significantly improved.



