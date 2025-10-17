Religious parties, civil society, traders reject TLP's strike call

They strongly condemned the violent activities of TLP, labeling the violent protests and unnecessary strikes as inappropriate.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Religious parties, civil society and business community have rejected the nationwide strike call given by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for today (Friday) against the government crackdown against the party.

They strongly condemned the violent activities of TLP, labeling the violent protests and unnecessary strikes as inappropriate. In video messages, business leaders, religious scholars, and various prominent figures called the timing and method of the protest highly inappropriate.

A leader of business community stated that the TLP’s demands are unnecessary and the method of protest is unacceptable. Unjustified objections are being raised against government policies, and blocking the roads and acts of arson are anti-people acts.

Another business community leader, Atif Ikram Sheikh, said that strikes cause them significant losses, and the country’s business community will not take part in any strike.

