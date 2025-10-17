27th death anniversary of Hakim Saeed being observed today

Hakeem Muhammad Saeed Shaheed was a patriotic Pakistani. He made a great contribution in almost every field. He spent whole of his life in the service of his nation.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The 27th death anniversary of a prominent scholar, medical researcher, philanthropist and former governor of Sindh Hakim Muhammad Saeed is being observed today (Friday).

Hakim Mohammed Saeed was born on January 9, 1920 in Delhi and migrated to Pakistan with his family after independence in 1947.

He established Hamdard Dawakhana and later spread its branches all over Pakistan. Later he succeeded in founding Hamdard University in 1991.

He authored several books on religion, Tibb, health and sciences, literature, social and scientific topics and travelogues.

Hakeem Muhammad Saeed Shaheed was a patriotic Pakistani. He made a great contribution in almost every field. He was a man of principles and extraordinary courage. He spent whole of his life in the service of his nation.

Hakim Saeed was assassinated by a group of unidentified assailants in Karachi’s Arambagh area on October 17th, 1998.

