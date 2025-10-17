PM hails Muslim World League for promoting true image of Islam

Prime Minister said the Muslim World League had also been promoting mutual respect and understanding among different religions, beliefs, and civilizations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the Muslim World League was playing a highly significant role at the global level in promoting the true image of Islam and advocating for the collective interests of the Muslim Ummah.

He was talking to Secretary General of World Muslim League and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars Dr. Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Alissa who called on him in Islamabad.

The prime minister welcomed the Secretary General on his visit to Pakistan and extended a warm reception.

Commending the Secretary General’s wise and visionary leadership, the prime minister said the Muslim World League had also been promoting mutual respect and understanding among different religions, beliefs, and civilizations.

The prime minister appreciated the international conference on the education of women and girls in the Muslim world held this year in collaboration with the Muslim World League, terming it a highly commendable initiative. He assured that Pakistan will extend all possible cooperation for organizing such conferences in the future.

During the meeting, the prime minister also highlighted the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and conveyed his best wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

He commended the remarkable and crucial role of Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries in the Gaza peace agreement and in raising a strong voice at the international level for the oppressed Palestinian people.

The secretary general of the Muslim World League expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him in Pakistan.

