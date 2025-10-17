President, PM laud security forces for killing 34 terrorists in KP

In separate statements, they said the security forces foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij through their professional skills.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the armed forces and security agencies for successful operations in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 34 Indian-backed Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the security forces eliminated 34 Indian-backed terrorists in Spinwam, South Waziristan and Bannu.

He said the government was committed to completely eliminate terrorism from the country.

“Successful operations against the terrorists in North and South Waziristan and Bannu are a matter of pride for the nation,” President Zardari said noting that the timely actions of the security forces helped improving the law and order situation across the country.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s firm resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms, President Zardari stated that operations under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” campaign will continue with full force.

He emphasized that Pakistan will root out the India-backed Fitna-al-Khwarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan and will not rest until the menace of terrorism is fully wiped out.

The President further said that the entire nation stands firmly behind its Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies in their mission to safeguard the homeland and uphold peace.

