PM convenes high-level meeting in the wake of continued Afghan Taliban aggression

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has convened a high-level meeting to be held today (Friday) in the wake of continued aggression by the Afghan Taliban on the western border of the country.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House.

According to sources at the PM House, the meeting will be attended by the Chief Ministers of all four provinces, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Overall security situation of the country and the ongoing tensions with Afghanistan will come under discussion. Important decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting to deal with the current situation.

PM House sources further said that crucial decisions regarding the immediate repatriation of Afghan refugees residing across the country are also expected during the meeting.

