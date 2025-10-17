Three killed, four injured in Peshawar road accident

The accident occurred near Mattani Bypass where an over-speeding dumper hit a rickshaw and two motorcycles, killing three people on the spot and injuring four others.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – At least three people lost their lives and four other sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Peshawar in late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Mattani Bypass where an over-speeding dumper hit a rickshaw and two motorcycles, killing three people on the spot and injuring four others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that some injured were in critical condition.

