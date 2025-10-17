Fazl says parliament becomes irrelevant; asks workers to prepare for protest

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the CPEC route is for you and asked worker of his party to get ready to go to Islamabad.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that the Parliament has now lost its importance and instructed his party workers to prepare for a march towards Islamabad.

Addressing to Mufti Mehmood Conference in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the CPEC route is for you and asked worker of his party to get ready to go to Islamabad. He said that we believe in democratic politics and added that abuse or indecency have no place in our politics.

Fazlur Rehman said that we believe in democracy and added that the Parliament has now become irrelevant. "The 2024 election was rigged, and we do not accept a stolen mandate. The 2018 election was also rigged, and we never accepted that either," he said.

The JUI chief also spoke about the oppression of Palestinians, stating that they were subjected to cruelty and starvation. Quaid-e-Azam had declared Israel an illegitimate state.

Fazlur Rehman said that in a charged atmosphere, dialogue may not yield positive results. Therefore, it's important to de-escalate the tensions first so that issues can be resolved through mutual contact and dialogue.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized the need for restraint in speech. "Propaganda against one another and accusations on social media must stop. If that happens, a path toward resolution through mutual communication can be found," he said

He said that we will make every effort to ensure that Pakistan and Afghanistan come closer soon, and by addressing grievances through dialogue, build relations like long-term friendly neighbours.

Talking about the Afghan Foreign Minister's visit to India and the background of relations between the two countries, he said that there are multiple reasons and claims behind the entire matter. However, the fundamental point is how essential Pakistan and Afghanistan are to each other.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that in light of India’s recent aggression against Pakistan, we must also assess whether opening a western front is in the national interest or not.

