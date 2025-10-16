Government vows zero tolerance for violence amid pledge to protect citizens

Pakistan’s ministers have vowed firm action against violent protests, reaffirming support for Palestine and pledging citizens’ safety at all costs.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the security and protection of citizens, declaring that no one will be permitted to destroy peace or spread unrest under any circumstances.

The announcement came following a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the recent law and order situation across the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry attended the meeting. Officials decided to assess the damage caused to both public and private property during the recent wave of violent demonstrations.

SUPPORT FOR PALESTINE

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the violent incidents that erupted under the guise of protest were part of a deliberate plan to disrupt law and order. He underlined that Pakistan had championed the cause of Palestine on every global platform, and noted that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan for their unwavering support to Gaza.

He highlighted the contrast between peaceful global demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine – where “not even a flowerpot was broken” in cities like London and Rome – and the violent actions seen in Pakistan. He condemned the use of weapons and knives by certain groups posing as protesters, pointing out that a police inspector was martyred after being shot 21 times and more than a hundred officers were injured.

FIRM STANCE AGAINST VIOLENCE

Tarar stressed that such acts of vandalism could never be justified, declaring that the government would not tolerate anyone attempting to destabilise peace. He said Pakistan’s moral and diplomatic stance on Palestine remained firm, but domestic violence under that pretext was unacceptable.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified that the government held multiple rounds of dialogue with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in an effort to reach a peaceful resolution. He rejected claims that no talks had taken place, adding that negotiations failed only because protesters introduced new conditions each time.

DAY OF GRATITUDE

Naqvi explained that the police acted solely against violent elements to reopen blocked roads, ensuring that no peaceful demonstrators were targeted. He praised law enforcement officers for their restraint and professionalism, saying those involved in attacks or vandalism would be dealt with according to the law.

He announced that the entire nation would observe Youm-e-Tashakkur (Day of Gratitude) tomorrow to express solidarity with the Palestinian people following the recent ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that those responsible for opening fire and damaging property during the unrest were being identified and would face strict action. He urged religious scholars to lead prayers and join the national observance of gratitude for the ceasefire and peace efforts.