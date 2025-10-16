Saudi foreign minister calls Ishaq Dar, discusses regional peace efforts

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar to discuss regional developments and reaffirm commitment to joint efforts for peace and stability.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from his Saudi counterpart, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed the current regional situation and recent developments.

According to a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official X account, the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving circumstances in the region.



Prince Faisal appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability and emphasised the importance of joint efforts to ensure lasting peace.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continued support and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Saudi Arabia on regional and international matters.