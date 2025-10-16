Principals to face action over drug supply in educational institutions, warns IHC

Justice Inaam Minhas warned that principals will face action if drugs are found in schools, stressing accountability. Police reported 1,314 drug cases and 22 arrests near institutions this year.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas of the Islamabad High Court has issued a stern warning regarding the rising concerns of drug supply within educational institutions, stating that if any drug-related activity is traced to a school or college, action will be taken against the principal.

The remarks came during a hearing on complaints concerning drug use and distribution in federal educational institutions. During the proceedings, Islamabad police submitted a report revealing that 1,314 drug-related cases were registered this year, leading to the arrest of 1,408 suspects.

The report also disclosed that 22 drug dealers operating near educational institutions were apprehended. Seizures included three kilograms of heroin, three kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and 18 kilograms of hashish (charas) in areas surrounding schools and colleges.

The police and government legal representatives informed the court about the launch of a campaign titled “Nasha Ab Nahi” (No More Drugs). As part of the initiative, awareness campaigns and seminars were held, and committees were established in schools to counter drug abuse.

Justice Minhas, however, questioned the effectiveness of these committees and demanded performance reports. He directed that any event or material brought into schools must have prior approval from the principal. If anyone is found involved in supplying drugs to students, the principal will be held accountable.

“Fines alone are not a solution,” the judge remarked. “It is the regulator’s responsibility to ensure effective oversight.”

In a final directive, the court ordered police to visit all educational institutions mentioned in the registered cases and submit detailed reports. "If drugs reach schools, colleges, or universities, the administration will be held responsible," Justice Minhas concluded.

