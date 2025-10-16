Principals to be held accountable for drug supply in educational institutions, warns IHC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Inam Amin Minhas of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has said that if anyone is found involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions, action will be taken against the respective principal.

Justice Minhas made these remarks while hearing a case concerning complaints of drug use and supply in federal educational institutions. During the proceedings, the police submitted a report stating that 1,314 narcotics cases were registered this year and 1,408 suspects were arrested by the federal police.

According to the report, 22 drug peddlers were arrested from areas surrounding educational institutions, with police seizing 3 kilograms of heroin, 3 kilograms of ice (crystal meth), and 18 kilograms of hashish.

The police and government counsel informed the court that the federal police had launched the “Nasha Ab Nahi” (No to Drugs Now) campaign, formed committees, conducted awareness programs, and organized seminars to curb drug use in educational institutions.

Justice Inam Minhas questioned how these school committees were being formed and directed that their performance reports must be submitted. He further said that for any event or item brought into a school, prior approval must be obtained from the principal. If anyone is found involved in drug supply within an institution, the principal will be held accountable.

The judge emphasised that fines alone cannot solve the problem and that regulatory authorities must ensure enforcement. The court remarked that drug smuggling is extremely dangerous and takes various forms; those arrested should be questioned about which schools they supplied to.

Justice Inam directed police officials to inspect educational institutions where such cases have been reported and submit a detailed report, warning that if drugs are found reaching schools, colleges, or universities, the administration will be held responsible.