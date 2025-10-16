Punjab moves to ban party involved in extremism, targets unlicenced arms

Punjab govt to recommend ban on extremist group, freeze assets, and take anti-terror action. Illegal arms, hate speech, and undocumented foreigners also targeted in new security measures.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to recommend a ban on a party allegedly involved in extremist activities.

The decision was taken in a high-level security meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the meeting, key decisions were made to maintain peace and law and order across the province. Authorities resolved that individuals involved in hate speech, incitement, and lawbreaking would be arrested, while those linked to police casualties and destruction of property would face charges under anti-terrorism laws.

The provincial government also decided to place the leadership of the extremist group under the Fourth Schedule, with their properties and assets to be handed over to the Auqaf Department.

Furthermore, a complete ban has been imposed on their posters, banners, and advertisements, along with the freezing of bank accounts and closure of social media platforms associated with the group.

Strict action will also be taken against violations of the Loudspeaker Act.

In addition, the Punjab government announced plans to bring Afghan nationals into the tax net and to launch a combing operation against illegal foreign residents in the province.

Efforts will also be intensified against the possession and sale of illegal weapons. The government has ordered the immediate seizure of unlicensed arm* and inspection of stock held by all arms dealers.

Possession of illegal weapons has now been declared a non-bailable offense, punishable by up to 14 years in prison and a fine of Rs2 million.