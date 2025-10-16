Fire breaks out at LDA plaza near Aiwan-e-Adl in Lahore

A fire broke out at LDA Plaza near Aiwan-e-Adl, Lahore, affecting the 3rd and 6th floors. It was quickly contained, with 8 people safely evacuated. No injuries reported; short circuit suspected.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A fire broke out at the LDA Plaza near Aiwan-e-Adl in Lahore, prompting a swift response from rescue teams who successfully contained the blaze.

According to rescue officials, the fire erupted on the third and sixth floors of the building. The flames were brought under control in time, and cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any reignition.

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire.

Authorities confirmed that eight members of a family were safely evacuated from the building. No individuals remain inside, and no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause and assess the extent of the damage.

