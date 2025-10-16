15 killed, nine injured as truck overturns in Malakand

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela.

MALAKAND (Dunya News) – At least 15 people were killed and nine other were wounded when a truck overturned in Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Swat Expressway where a truck carrying resident of Bahrain, Swat turned turtle, killing 15 persons on the spot and injuring nine others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela. According to rescue sources, the death toll may rise further and some of the injured were in critical condition.

