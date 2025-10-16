Naqvi, Talal visit family of martyred Lt. Col Junaid to offer condolences

During the visit, the ministers met with the mother, wife, and children of the martyred officer and expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday visited the residence of martyred Lieutenant Colonel Junaid in Rawalpindi to offer condolences to his family.

During the visit, the ministers met with the mother, wife, and children of the martyred officer and expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family. They prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and for patience and strength for his loved ones.

Paying rich tribute to the courage and resolve of the martyr’s family, Mohsin Naqvi said, “Seeing the strength of a brave mother like you has strengthened our own resolve.”

He added that every drop of blood shed by the martyrs is a guarantee of the nation’s security, noting that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s brave sons have foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists.

Minister of State Talal Chaudhry said the martyrs are the pride and honour of the nation, adding that the people of Pakistan will never forget the sacrifices of their heroes.

The mother of Shaheed Lt. Colonel Junaid said her son had been blessed with the great honour of martyrdom and had raised the national flag high. She expressed her firm resolve that both her grandsons would also join the Pakistan Army to serve and defend the homeland.

Lt. Colonel Junaid embraced martyrdom a few days ago in Orakzai while bravely fighting against Indian-sponsored terrorists.

