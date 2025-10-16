Liaquat Ali Khan struggled with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent and later served as its first prime minister at critical juncture.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 74th death anniversary of Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, is being observed today (Thursday). Liaquat Ali Khan struggled with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent and later served as its first prime minister at critical juncture.

Born in Karnal‚ East Punjab‚ Khan Liaquat Ali Khan was educated at the Aligarh Muslim University in India‚ and then the Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

Well educated‚ he was an Islamic democracy political theorist who promoted the parliamentary politics in India.

After being invited by the Congress Party‚ he opted for the Muslim League led by Mohammad Ali Jinnah who was advocating to eradicate the injustices and ill treatment meted out to the Indian Muslims by the British government.

He pushed his role in the independence movements of India and Pakistan‚ while serving as the first Finance Minister in the interim government of British Indian Empire‚ prior to partition.

Liaquat Ali Khan assisted Muhammad Ali Jinnah in campaigning for the creation of a separate state for Indian Muslims.

Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated on this day in 1951 during a public meeting at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi, which was later named after him as Liaquat Bagh.

He is honored with titles such as "Quaid-e-Millat" (Leader of the Nation) and "Shaheed-e-Millat" (Martyr of the Nation) for his significant contributions as Pakistan's first Prime Minister.

