One killed in Pakpattan road accident

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley in Pakpattan on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on a busy road in Pakpattan as a result the bike-rider died on the spot. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital.

