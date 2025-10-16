PM convenes meeting to discuss Karachi's pending development projects

The Sindh government has raised objections regarding projects being overseen by PIDCL. As a result of these objections, work on the Green Line Metro extension project has been halted

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting to discuss the pending development projects in Karachi.

According to sources at the PM House, federal ministers and MQM leaders will attend the meeting. Representatives from the Sindh government and officials from the PIDCL (Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited) have also been invited.

The Sindh government has raised objections regarding projects being overseen by PIDCL. As a result of these objections, work on the Green Line Metro extension project has been halted.

On the other hand, work on the Karachi-Hyderabad package, included in the current fiscal year’s federal budget, is also on hold. The meeting is expected to review the Sindh government’s objections, MQM’s recommendations, and make concrete progress on the jurisdiction of PIDCL and federal funded projects.

