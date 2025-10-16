Pakistan facing terrorism due to terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil: Sanaullah

He said that we were already in a state of war as the Afghan Taliban and the Fitna al-Khawarij have kept us in war-like conditions for twenty to twenty-five years.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Senator Rana Sanaullah, on Wednesday said that Pakistan is facing terrorism due to terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil

Speaking on Dunya News programme ‘Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath’ Rana Sanaullah urged Afghanistan to control defunct organization operating from its soil to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah said the Afghan Taliban have imposed a war on us, and we have now drawn them into this war as well. He said that we were already in a state of war as the Afghan Taliban and the Fitna al-Khawarij have kept us in war-like conditions for twenty to twenty-five years.

He said that the war against terrorism is even worse than a conventional war. He categorically stated that there will be no concessions to terrorists and extremists who are killing our officers and troops.

He said Pakistan had provided humanitarian help to millions of Afghan refugees for decades but the neighboring country could not acknowledge the sincere efforts of Pakistan. Pakistan is facing terrorism due to terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, he said.

Replying to a question, Rana Sanaullah said he has no information about the arrest of Saad Rizvi and added that cases have been registered against the TLP and they will have to face the consequences.

