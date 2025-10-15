Shah Mahmood Qureshi's acquittal in May 9 case challenged in LHC

The prosecution has challenged the acquittal of senior PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the May 9 violence case, filing an appeal in the Lahore High Court

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The acquittal of senior PTI leader and former foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the May 9 case has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

The prosecution has filed an appeal against Qureshi’s acquittal, arguing that the trial court’s decision was contrary to the facts of the case.

According to the appeal, the trial court failed to properly assess the evidence against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and acquitted him without due consideration of the case’s factual aspects.

The prosecution has requested the Lahore High Court to annul the acquittal and reinstate the charges against the PTI leader.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore has acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cases related to the arson and siege of Shadman police station, including the burning of police vehicles.

The verdict was announced in connection with the events that occurred on 9 May.

Meanwhile, four other prominent PTI figures – Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema – were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each. These sentences pertain to the same incidents during the unrest.

The 9 May cases were registered under anti-terrorism laws after violent protests led to significant damage at the Shadman police station.