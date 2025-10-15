PHC halts by-election in NA-1 Chitral

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has suspended the by-election in NA-1 Chitral.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad heard the petition filed against the disqualification of Member of the National Assembly Abdul Latif Chitrali.

During the hearing, Additional DG Law of the Election Commission, Khurram Shehzad, requested the court to adjourn the case until next week, stating that the Commission would present its arguments then.

The court issued a notice to the Election Commission and ordered the suspension of the by-election in NA-1 Chitral until further proceedings.

