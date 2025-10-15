Punjab boards declare intermediate part-I results 2025

Punjab's educational boards announced results for 2025 Intermediate Part One exams. Lahore Board had a 53.77% success rate, with Pre-Engineering performing best. Gujranwala saw the lowest at 49.97%.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab on Wednesday declared the results for the 2025 Intermediate Part-I (11th grade) for annual exams.

The BISE Lahore has reported a success rate of 53.77 percent, with 92,541 out of 172,100 candidates passing. Among the groups, the success rates were as follows:

Pre-Medical: 64.30%

Pre-Engineering: 73.36%

General Science: 57.99%

Commerce: 50.11%

Arts: 40.05%

Sargodha Board Results



BISE Sargodha recorded a success rate of 57.04%, with 31,278 students passing out of 54,831 candidates who appeared for the exams.

Faisalabad Board Results



The Faisalabad board announced a success rate of 55.74% for Intermediate Part One exams, with 60,302 students passing out of 108,182 candidates. Approximately 44% of the candidates failed the exams.

Bahawalpur Board Results



In Bahawalpur, a total of 57,720 students appeared for the Intermediate Part One exams, with 9,981 students passing, marking a success rate of 53.17%.

Gujranwala Board Results



The Gujranwala board reported a success rate of 49.97%, with 71,009 out of 142,101 candidates passing the exams.