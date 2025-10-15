PM urges respect, inclusion for visually impaired

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the white cane is not only a tool of mobility for the visually impaired but also a symbol of dignity, resilience, and inclusion.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for persons with disabilities across all sectors of society.

He said the white cane is not only a tool of mobility for the visually impaired but also a symbol of dignity, resilience, and inclusion.

In his message on the occasion of White Cane Safety Day, the prime minister said today, along with the rest of the world, we observe White Cane Safety Day which was first marked in 1964 and since then, this day gained broader international recognition by global institutions.

This day is not only a symbol of mobility and independence for persons with visual impairments, but also a reminder of our shared responsibility to ensure their rights and inclusion across all areas of life.

He said the white cane is not merely a tool for navigation, it is a powerful symbol of dignity, courage, and resilience. It reminds us that the true strength of a nation lies in empowering all its citizens without discrimination.

The government of Pakistan remains committed to its goals of inclusion, accessibility, and equal education. “We are determined to create employment opportunities for persons with visual impairments and fulfill our responsibilities under the UN Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities,” the prime minister added.

“We take great pride in the achievements of our visually impaired citizens, who continue to bring international recognition to Pakistan in various fields,” he said adding that a shining example is Saima Saleem, Pakistan’s first visually impaired civil servant and diplomat, currently serving at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

He also called for building a Pakistan where every citizen, regardless of any physical limitation or challenge, can move forward freely, contribute fully to the nation’s development, and pursue their dreams without barriers.

“May Allah Almighty bless our efforts and guide us toward a Pakistan that embodies mutual respect, compassion, and harmony,” the prime minister added.

