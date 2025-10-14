ATC seeks record of 29 cases against Bushra Bibi, extends bail till Nov 4

ATC Rawalpindi seeks a record of 29 cases against Bushra Bibi, extended her interim bail till November 4, and directed investigation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday directed authorities to present records of 29 cases filed against PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the ATC Rawalpindi heard the case related to the November 26 protest incidents. During the hearing, neither the lawyers could appear due to other engagements nor did the police submit the required records.

The court extended Bushra Bibi’s interim bail until November 4 and ordered that the complete record of all 29 cases be presented at the next hearing.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah also instructed both parties’ lawyers to present their final arguments on the next date and directed the police to complete their investigation of Bushra Bibi, who is currently in jail.